ONE OF MY CELLMATES GETS 3 YEARS IMPRISONMENT FOR WEARING A ZAF UNIFORM TO IMPRESS A WOMAN

He used to pray for all of us, he was like our Pastor and prayer warrior, he would cause the cell walls to vibrate when he is praying and he never ended his prayers without mentioning my name.

So sad, he has to go to jail for 3 years because of the passion he had for this woman. But if you ask me, I would say, he doesn’t deserve to be in prison, rather he needs education.

The man literally knows nothing about impersonation and the consequences of wearing a ZAF uniform just to impress a woman.

If only that guy had been to school or had a job, he wouldn’t be going to prison for 3 years.

For the few days I was with him, I can tell he is a good guy, so passionate and hardworking.

He grows tomato in Chingola and takes it to Solwezi. With the money from Tomatoes he goes to Lukulu to buy fish to sell in Chingola and that’s how he met this beautiful woman.

Yes, beautiful she is, such that, whenever she brought food to the cells, we all stood up to relish our eyes, including the married man.

The guy used to coil before me looking at me intently as if I held his fate on both the case and keeping this woman.

“Mulemona kwati bakankaka imyaka shinga aini?” (Who many years do you think they will jail me?), he would ask several times in a day.

“So, madam akankana aini?” (Will my wife dump me?), he would ask every now and then after a long silence.

I consoled him and encouraged him to be a man and place everything into the hands of God. I asked him to ask the magistrate to consider a suspended sentence for him, because clearly he didn’t need to go to jail.

It’s really a pity he has to go to jail, I hope President Hichilema would consider pardoning the guy as soon as possible.

MAY GOD BE WITH HIM

