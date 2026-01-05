One person arrested after window broken at US Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati home

One person was arrested early on Monday, Jan. 5, after windows were broken at the Cincinnati home of Vice President JD Vance.

The incident took place hours after Vance and his family left the residence to return to Washington. WLWT-TV reported that the vice president had spent the past week in the Queen City.

The identity of the suspect and any charges they are facing was not immediately known.

A Secret Service spokesperson said investigators were still gathering information and would provide an update “as soon as possible.”