🔥 NDLOZI’S BOMBSHELL: “ONLY MANDELA & MBEKI IMPROVED SA!” 🔥



Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has ignited fierce debate after declaring that, by the numbers, only two post-apartheid presidents truly improved South Africa’s fortunes, Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki.





Citing GDP growth, debt levels, jobs and crime statistics, Ndlozi argues that while F. W. de Klerk presided over sluggish 1.2% growth and a staggering murder rate of 69, Mandela boosted growth to 3% and cut debt. Mbeki, he says, outperformed them all with 4.3% growth, sharply reduced debt-to-GDP at 23%, over half a million new jobs per year, and the lowest murder rate in the democratic era.





By contrast, Ndlozi claims the Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa years saw rising unemployment, ballooning debt and stagnation.





“At this rate,” he warns, “Ramaphosa could finish worse than De Klerk.”



His verdict? “Fact: Mbeki is the best president.”