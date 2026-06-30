ONLY UPND AND INDEPENDENT PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE GIVEN KATUTA  HAVE MANAGED TO BUY AIR TICKETS FOR THEIR MONITORS TO GO TO DUBAI

ONLY UPND HAS MANAGED TO SEND REPS TO WITNESS PRINTING OF BALLOTS IN DUBAI

So far, only the United Party for National Development (UPND) and Independent candidate Given Katuta have sent reprensentatives to witness the printing of ballot papers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ahead of the August 13 general election.

UPND is being represented by it’s chairperson for health sector Dr Bob Sakahilu, while Ms Katuta is represented by Wiseman Chauluka, the deputy secretary general.

Just like 2021, political parties are to send representatives to witness the printing of ballot papers by Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing, on self sponsorship.

A check on the list of stakeholders shows that only UPND and Ms Katuta have sent reprensentatives, as at today.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) had announced that political parties can travel to Dubai to witness the printing process but under their own sponsorship.

Other stakeholders who are already in Dubai to witness the printing process include journalists -both public and private media, Zambia Agency of Persons With Disabilities, Southern African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes, Anti-Corruption Commission, and Drug Enforcement Commission.

Tomorrow, printing of ballot papers will begin, starting with the presidential ballot, which will have 14 candidates.

ZDM