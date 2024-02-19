OPEN LETTER TO ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU TELESPHORE

OPEN LETTER

18-02-2024

ATTENTION: BISHOP MPUNDU TELESPHORE

Ref: Claims of Shrinking Democracy in Zambia

Greetings to you, sir. I hope this letter finds you well. I have been trying to reach you through your old contact number that we shared notes on during the struggle for a better Zambia.

First and foremost, I want to categorically bring to your attention that you are among the church leaders from the Catholic Church whom I hold in high esteem. Your vocal voice during the liberation of Zambia from a thuggish state under the PF administration cannot be forgotten so easily. However, there is one important thing that you brought to the attention of the Zambian people that I do not agree with: your claims that there is a shrinking democracy in Zambia.

In my career in political science and other fields, we have critically compared different cases of governance and development. For example, if we want to see the difference between you and another Catholic father, we will delve into the present history and certainly anticipate or predict the future based on character. It is for this reason why I find your claims to be unjustifiable and unrealistic. In case you have forgotten, my leader, under the PF administration, we had thugs controlling bus stations and markets. These thugs also got involved in various crimes, such as beating those suspected to be anti-PF. You are one of the people who was threatened by PF thugs under the administration of Mr. Lungu. Additionally, the previous administration shut down hundreds of media houses. The PF under President Edgar Lungu killed several citizens in politically motivated killings, for example, Mapenzi,Jackson Kungo, Matapa, Vespers, Lawrence, Nsama Nsama, Joseph, and many others.

You are very much aware of how PF under the administration of the former President Mr. Edgar Lungu sponsored tribalism through Mr. MR.CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI, who has been convicted of hate speech. You are aware of how Mr. Edgar Lungu, while in Kafue at a by-election, made it clear that citizens in Kafue would only be given development if they voted for a PF candidate, even when he knew that CDF is constitutional and must be delivered to all Zambians irrespective of one’s political ideologies. You’re aware how Mr. Edgar Lungu blocked Mr. Hakainde Hichilema campaigning but today we see the opposition like Harry Kalaba on campaign trail without harassment.

Today, we have never seen Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s cadres beating up civilians like Lungu’s cadres did. We have seen the freedom of expression being granted to us citizens, though the opposition is using it to talk about baseless things instead of sharing their manifestos. You are aware that PF under the administration of President Edgar Lungu stole public resources, for example, the Makasa and Nthumpa University, where nothing was done. You are aware that President Edgar Lungu told you, me, and all Zambians that his ministers and senior government officials were corrupt, and today when these corrupt people are arrested, the narrative is being twisted to be a tribal target.

What I have failed to understand is your claim of shrinking democracy. What do you mean exactly? Have you tried to reflect back to where we are coming from as a nation and where we are right now? Like I have said, I hold you in high esteem, and I’m shocked at how you have changed goal-posts to go and shake hands with the very people who caused and watched these injustices and now throw the dirty stuff at HH and call him a dictator.

If I may ask once again, since Hakainde Hichilema came into power, how many by-elections have we had, and how many citizens has he killed using his cadres and the police? Are you truly making your allegations genuinely my leader?Which hypothesis have you used to arrive at your claims? Under the men, you have teamed up with, going to church or to the funeral was a crime. Mr. Lungu watched his members abusing journalists to the extent of urinating in the mouth of one Post journalist, calling other citizens rats. One truth I wouldn’t dispute is the fact that our economy is not doing well, but even then, deep down, you know who borrowed money to exceed the debt ceiling, putting our nation in an awkward economic situation.

You are a senior citizen, and you need to inspire us, the young generation, with consistency and truthfulness in what you say in the public. I would really appreciate learning more about your claims of shrinking democracy today in Zambia.

Wishing you God’s blessings.

Yours sincerely,

SIKAILE C. SIKAILE

CONCERNED CITIZEN

Sikailesikaile2030@gmail.com