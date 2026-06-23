Open letter to Stellenbosch University, South Africa: Request for Review of Public Statements by Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa

Open letter to Stellenbosch University, South Africa.



Subject:



Request for Review of Public Statements by Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa



Dear Dean,



I write as a concerned citizen regarding a series of public statements made by Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History at Stellenbosch University.





At the outset, I wish to state clearly that I fully support academic freedom and freedom of expression. Scholars must be free to criticize governments, political leaders, and public policy without fear of censorship or retaliation. My concern, therefore, is not with Dr. Sishuwa’s right to express political opinions.





Rather, my concern relates to the manner in which these views have been expressed and the implications they may have for responsible public scholarship and public confidence in democratic institutions.





In recent social media posts and public writings, Dr. Sishuwa has alleged that Zambia’s President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, could only lose the forthcoming election through death or what he termed “industrial scale vote-rigging.” In another extensive article, he stated that if the President “left office or died today,” he would not miss him and further suggested that many citizens silently wish for the President’s death because of dissatisfaction with his leadership.





These statements are accompanied by repeated allegations concerning electoral manipulation and institutional capture, presented without publicly verifiable evidence. While robust criticism of elected leaders is entirely legitimate in democratic societies, the use of inflammatory rhetoric and unsupported allegations about the electoral process risks contributing to political polarization and undermining public confidence in democratic institutions.





My concern is heightened by the fact that Dr. Sishuwa frequently invokes his academic credentials and international affiliations, including references to writing from Harvard University during his period as a visiting scholar. The authority associated with such institutions carries with it a responsibility to promote evidence-based discourse and scholarly rigor.





Accordingly, I respectfully request that Stellenbosch University review whether these public statements are consistent with the standards of responsible scholarship, collegiality, and public engagement expected of members of its academic staff.





I wish to emphasize that this letter is not intended to advocate censorship or punitive measures. Rather, it is submitted in the spirit of encouraging reflection on the responsibilities that accompany academic authority and the important role universities play in promoting rigorous, evidence-based public discourse.



Thank you for your consideration of this matter.



Respectfully,



Masheke Akashambatwa