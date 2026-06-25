Operation Dudula Threatens Action Against Lungu’s Gravesite After June 30 Deadline



South Africa’s anti-immigration movement, Operation Dudula, has reportedly warned the family of late former Zambian President Edgar Lungu to maintain 24-hour security at his gravesite, saying that the grave will be targeted after June 30.





Phelisa Mazondwa, a supporter of Operation Dudula, stated that the movement’s ultimatum directed at foreign nationals in South Africa also extends to the remains of foreigners buried in the country, including those of the late President Lungu.





Mazondwa said that unless adequate security measures are put in place, Lungu’s gravesite will not be spared once the June 30 deadline issued by Operation Dudula expires.





The remarks come in the wake of a South African court ruling in favor of the Lungu family in their legal dispute with the Zambian government. The court upheld the family’s right to bury the former Head of State at a location of their choosing, in accordance with his stated wishes.





The warning by Mazondwa have not been condemned by the South African authorities, and there has been been no official response from the Lungu family regarding the call for additional security at the gravesite.