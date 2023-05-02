NEVERS MUMBA IS LYING!

OPERATION SAVE MMD CLARIFYS ATTEMPTED MMD DE-REGISTRATION!!

..Pastor Mumba has no right to comment because he wasn’t there!!…

For Immediate Press Release

We as the Operation Save MMD would first like to put it on record that We don’t hold any grudges against Pastor Nevers Mumba. To the contrary, We do respect him and hold him in high esteem for having served as our Party President from 25th May, 2012 to 25th May, 2022. Our differences with him are purely political in regard to how he has attempted to kill our party.

Yesterday, We woke up to a Video done by Pastor Mumba where he makes wild allegations which include that the PF led Government tried to deregister our party in March, 2012 and he was our Party President by then. He further went on and said that the MMD never made nor paid any annual returns from 1991 to 2011 because of arrogance of Power and urged the Patriotic Front to follow the Societies Act which himself does not respect and abrogating with impunity as he has not registered all his illegal New Hope MMD handpicked Provincial officials.

We have no problem if Pastor Mumba now wants a Job at the Patriotic Front as Special Advisor but he should not involve our party in his applications.

Firstly, Pastor Mumba has no right whatsoever to talk about then PF failed attempted Deregistration of the MMD because he wasn’t there. We say so because the then Registrar of Societies wrote to Us in March of 2012 on there attempts to deregister our party and Pastor Mumba only became Party President in May, of the same Year. By the time we elected him as Party President, We had already resolved to pay through the late former President Mr. Rupiah Banda and Mjr. Richard Kachingwe who was National Secretary at the time.

Secondly, he misleds himself and the public that We as a Party never made annual returns the time we were in power. This is not only false but also an attempt by him to paint our party MMD black. The Zambian public should know that we as a party did make returns the whole 20 years we were in power. We have copies of all the returns we made in the 20 years we were in power and we challenge Pastor Mumba to give the public evidence that we didn’t. As a Man of the Cloth, it is wrong for him to lie in his quest to get a job from the PF.

For his and the Nation’s information, the attempted Deregistration arose from disputed branches which some cadres registered in mumbwa without the authority of the party and the Secretariat and our arguement was that there was no provision in the Society Act then to register the branches apart from the party headqarters and that those branches were none existing in our records, even the cadres who registered them were no longer in MMD at the time.

We and the then Registrar of Societies Hon. Clement Adeleki are still alive and we are ready to testify if Pastor Mumba still sticks to his lies.

As a Party, We do hereby demand a written apologize from Pastor Mumba for lying that We as a Party never paid annual returns for the 20 years that we were in power.

Pastor Nevers Mumba is a wrong person to lecture anyone on democracy when he has been running MMD like an animal farm. He has never allowed or held democratic intraparty elections in all organs of the party but he has been handpicking people in all elective party positions who can not question him on whatever wrong he does like illegally clinging on to the party Presidency when his tenure has expired.

The public should now understands why we disagree with Pastor Mumba. How can a Pastor who claims to be a party president even after his tenure has finished embarrass the party like that?

Issued by:

Hon. Gaston Sichilima

Operation Save MMD