Opposition alliance to register with Registrar of Societies

The newly formed opposition political alliance has announced it’s intention to come up with a name which it will register with the Register of Societies.

And the alliance has agreed to have Sakwiba Sikota SC, the president of the United Liberal Party, (ULP) to be the interim chairperson of the group, while Heritage Party Chisala Kateka will serve as coordinator…

In a statement, NDC president Saboi Imboela stated that the first task for the interim chairman and the interim coordinator are to have the proposed name, for the group, to be cleared and seek registration with the Registrar of Societies… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/opposition-alliance-to-register-with-registrar-of-societies/