Opposition has lost it,they don’t have the capacity

The newly found bedroom of allegiance by opposition political parties to form a coalition with the former head of state Mr. Edgar Lungu has to me proven that these guys have no capacity to be leaders but followers. They cannot stand on their own.

How honestly can they follow blindly to be guided by someone who was not too long ago a rejected leader while in state house because of his machinations that is listless!

This now show the level of our politics that it is politics of the belly and not service to the people of Zambia. You can not surely front someone who Zambians without rigging and with all the state machinery was reject widely through the ballot because of his leadership and now you as old as you are want to be used to convince Zambians that he is the messiah! God forbid!

So what has become of your individual political parties? Just clubs to make noise and get kick backs or what? Let all well meaning Zambians be vigilante of this scheme being orchestrated by the former head of state who by now should have been a statesman.

This scheme stinks of a lot of things. For example, what is it that ECL want to do that he did not manage to do in 7 years and that only him is capable of doing it to make him want to come back and so viciously? Is it because there are assets/properties he wants to secure that he did not secure then? Or is it because there are some monies somewhere that he and his lieutenants want to lay their hands on?

In the backdrop of this scheme that Edgar Lungu has openly now voiced out that he has come back into politics and even organizing political meetings, what does the law say in regard to his immunity so that he can be met squarely by all political players.

Finally, I appeal to the New Dawn government through the leadership of our able Republican President Dr. Hakainde Hichilema

not to lose focus but continue delivering to the people of this great nation but with caution to make sure that this new found coalition is monitored to make sure they stand and mean well for the country.

Wisdom Muyunda

MEDIA DIRECTOR

COPPERBELT PROVINCE UPND / MDC ALLIANCE