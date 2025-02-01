Opposition lays into Chamisa, accuses him of being a “ZANU PF project”

OPPOSITION People’s Unity Party (PUP) leader Herbert Chamuka has laid into Nelson Chamisa, accusing him of being a sellout and a ZANU PF project.

Chamuka further alleged Chamisa secretly receives funds from the ruling party to weaken genuine opposition efforts.

In January 2024, Chamisa dumped the main opposition, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) citing infiltration from Zanu PF.

A year later, his supporters are still guessing his next political step, and the CCC has split into factions.

In an interview with this publication, the opposition figure said, “I can see that people have hope with Nelson Chamisa, but let me be honest with you, that man is a sellout. He is a ZANU PF project, and there is nowhere he is leading the country to.”

Chamisa’s role in the opposition is ‘to create fake hope, confusion and mislead voters and it’s very disappointing that many still believe in him. Some of our oppositions are not real oppositions, they are ZANU PF projects,” Chamuka added.

People’s Unity Party (PUP) leader Herbert Chamuka

This comes amid growing concerns over reports that ZANU PF is planning to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028, possibly to 2030, an unconstitutional move.

“This party they are secretly working with is also planning to extend Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s term to 2030, and we as the People’s Unity Party are against that,” Chamuka said.

Chamisa recently slammed Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term, describing it as “nonsense” that will only worsen Zimbabwe’s problems.

Zimbabwe’s constitution currently limits a president to two five-year terms and Mnangagwa is serving his second and final term.

Despite the Zanu PF leader saying he will abide by the Constitution and not go beyond 2028, there are growing calls from his supporters for him to stay in office.

The ruling party has a proposed draft motion to amend the Constitution in order to extend Mnangagwa’s term, legislators and councillors by at least five years.

Added Chamuka, “ZANU PF needs a coalition of serious opposition parties to fight against them, and trust me, once that is done, we can remove Mnangagwa and his regime from power,” Chamuka said.

He stated that Zimbabweans deserve democratic leadership and a functional economy.

“If ED and his regime were democratic and doing well, we would be happy to see them run the country.

“All we want is a democratic leadership and a functioning economy.”

Efforts to get in touch with Chamisa were fruitless.