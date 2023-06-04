OPPOSITION LEADER REPORTS UPND SG TO POLICE

By Michael Nyumbu

OPPOSITION Economic Freedom Fighters – EFF Leader, Kasonde Mwenda, has reported United Party for National Development – UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda at Woodlands Police Station for the offense of hate speech.

This comes after the ruling party Secretary General used what he considers as unpalatable language in his response to Lusaka Diocese Arch Bishop, Alick Banda in what is seemingly a rift between the Catholic Church and the current administration.

Speaking at Woodlands Police on Friday, Mwenda said that no matter how much the UPND could have been aggrieved with the Clergyman, referring to him as the Lucifer of Zambia who wants to see the nation divided was completely wrong.

He highlighted that conduct by Imenda also goes against and against Section 70(1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mwenda charged that the political arena should not be hijacked by the usage of abusive language, adding that he expects the Zambia Police to act swiftly and bring Imenda to book as they do other members of society for similar offences.

