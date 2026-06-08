OPPOSITION MUST APOLOGISE TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, FOCUS ON POLICIES – LIFWEKELO



PF faction Deputy Secretary General for Administration Edwin Lifwekelo has urged opposition political parties to apologise to President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND, arguing that the government has made significant strides in stabilising Zambia’s economy.





Mr Lifwekelo said opposition leaders, particularly those from the former ruling party, had failed to provide convincing alternatives to improve the lives of Zambians and were instead focused on opposing President Hichilema.





“The former ruling party owes President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND an apology and instead of exhibiting pride and arrogance, there is need to be thankful to President Hakainde Hichilema for putting back the economy on its track,” he said.





He claimed that many opposition leaders had concentrated on issues surrounding the arrests and detention of their political allies rather than presenting solutions to national challenges.





“Instead of concentrating on calls to release political allies, the opposition must concentrate on proposals like job creation, improving the energy sector, health care and economic recovery,” Mr Lifwekelo said.





According to him, President Hichilema remains the strongest candidate ahead of this year’s general election despite public concerns over the rising cost of living.



“Make no mistake, President Hakainde Hichilema is winning this year’s election because he is the best placed to redeem Zambians from economic hardships,” he said.





Mr Lifwekelo further argued that opposition leaders who have left the Patriotic Front to form new political parties have struggled to convince voters that they represent genuine change.





“The former ruling party leaders who resigned from PF and are now aspiring for the highest office in the land have failed to convince citizens that they represent renewal rather than a return to the past,” he said.





He maintained that Zambians were unwilling to return to an era characterised by rising debt, currency instability and strained relations with international creditors, adding that the opposition must offer practical solutions if it hopes to win public support.