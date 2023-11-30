By Zambia Eagle

OPPOSITION PARTIES AGREEABLE TO FEATURE EDGAR LUNGU AS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND FRED MMEMBE AS RUNNING MATE UNDER PF IN 2026 TO BEAT HH, SAYS RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA

We have so far reached consensus as opposition political parties to feature former President Edgar Lungu as the Presidential candidate with Fred Mmembe as running mate under PF in 2026 elections and defeat President Hichilema, says PF’S Edgar Lungu function Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda

Speaking to some PF cadres outside the Lusaka Magistrate Court where they went to offer solidarity to Esther Lungu, Nakachinda said all formalities have since been concluded and the nation will be informed soon.

He claimed this will be a big movement that is supported by the clergy around the country to beat Hakainde Hichilema in 2026.

“I can confirm to you that all opposition parties have agreed to back the candidature of the Edgar Lungu and Fred Mmembe ticket under the PF ticket. As you may know Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party ideologies and those of the PF are basically the same. And comrade Fred Mmembe is not knew to the PF. He was part and parcel of the PF until some small misunderstandings after the demise of Michael Sata. But those differences have now been buried and have agreed to work together for the good of the country in 2026,” Nakachinda told the PF cadres.

He said they are currently working on modalities for power sharing at lower levels including the potential cabinet once they form government in 2026.

“As you know, we are many of us in this thing. We have bena Harry Kalaba, bena Sean Tembo, Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF), Chishala Kateka, Saboi Imboela, Chishimba Kambwili, GBM, and others. Then we have to bring all our lower organ political party structures under the PF umbrella across the country. But the goodness is that most of these leaders have all come from the PF leadership of Michael Sata so it is not a problem at all,” Nakachinda said.

Nakachinda later noticed the presence of some journalists in the group he was talking to and said he did not want to be quoted in the meantime as that would be premature because talks were still ongoing.