Our borrowing was better, there were no conditionalities – PF
FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says UPND should swallow their pride and tell citizens that there is no money in the country, hence incidences like drug shortages.
And Mwila says PF’s way of borrowing was better because theirs had no conditionalities attached.
Meanwhile, Mwila says vacancies at certain government institutions are because President Hakainde Hichilema is the only one who makes appointments and wants to run the country like his own business.
Credit: News Diggers
The reasons we are in trouble is you went for money that allowed you to steal it upon arrival in the country. The country borrowed for your pockets.
Shallow thinking….you chaps borrowed in order to steal and you are proud of the thuggery..You thought we were going to sale you and pay back the loans. Ba Mwankole.GCE yakubukote is a big problem.
Dies Mwila even understand that the shortages of medicines etc in the country are a cause of his party whilst in government. You borrow money to share amongst yourself how are you going to pay back? There is education and educated Mwila doesn’t even belong in between.
No wonder it was easy to mismanage because the lender was not checking on how you were using the money, and you had the liberty to picket it if you so wished