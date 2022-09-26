Our borrowing was better, there were no conditionalities – PF

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says UPND should swallow their pride and tell citizens that there is no money in the country, hence incidences like drug shortages.

And Mwila says PF’s way of borrowing was better because theirs had no conditionalities attached.

Meanwhile, Mwila says vacancies at certain government institutions are because President Hakainde Hichilema is the only one who makes appointments and wants to run the country like his own business.

Credit: News Diggers