”Our education and English are good. If you listen to a Nigerian speak English, you’ll need a translator”- President of Kenya William Ruto

The President of Kenya, William Ruto, has taken a dig at Nigerians.

Speaking at a recent public function, Ruto claimed that Kenyans speak superior English compared to Nigerians, suggesting that a translator would be required to interpret the spoken English of the latter.

In his words;

‘’You know, our education is good. Our English is good. We speak some of the best English in the world. That is true. If you listen to a Nigerian speaking, you don’t know what they are saying. You need a translator, even if they are speaking English.”