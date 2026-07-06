Outrage as Nigerian man dies in South African police custody



A Nigerian national, Emeka Charles Iroegbu, was allegedly killed while in police custody in South Africa.



Iroegbu died on June 28, 2026 in Sunnyside, Pretoria, allegedly at the hands of Tshwane Metro Police officers.





It will be recalled that another Nigerian national, Musa Yunana Joe, was shot dead by yet-to-be-identified suspects on June 28 in Witbank, Mpumalanga Province, South Africa.



Confirming the development, the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) called on the South African authorities to identify the suspects behind the killings.





A statement issued on Sunday, July 5 by NUSA national publicity secretary, Akindele Olunloyo, condemned the alleged murders, describing the separate incidents as “senseless and brutal.”



“We demand prompt, transparent and exhaustive investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and face the full wrath of the law,” Mr Olunloyo stated.





The diaspora association stated that it is working with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and the Consulate General in Johannesburg to monitor the situation.





It added that it has commenced engagement with the police to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted and that justice prevails.





“In light of these tragic killings, we urge all Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm, law-abiding and vigilant. Please exercise extreme caution in your daily activities, know your surroundings, and report any suspicious activities to the local police,” the spokesman added.