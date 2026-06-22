OVER 100 ZAMBIANS LIVING IN SOUTH AFRICA WANT TO RETRUN HOME



More than 100 Zambian nationals living in South Africa have expressed interest in returning home, amid attacks targeting some foreign nationals, prompting government to intensify efforts to facilitate their voluntary repatriation.





Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation, Etambuyu Gundersen, says the repatriation programme is being coordinated through the Office of the Vice President’s Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria.





Ms. Gundersen said that the exercise is aimed at assisting Zambians who have voluntarily chosen to return to Zambia while authorities continue to monitor developments in South Africa in collaboration with local officials.





She said that 47 Zambian nationals were successfully repatriated last month under the ongoing programme saying that latest figures indicate growing interest among citizens seeking to return





“On June 20, 2026, teams from the Zambia High Commission were deployed to Durban and East London to assist affected nationals and coordinate arrangements for their return journey and efforts are underway to facilitate the safe return of all registered citizens in partnership with South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and other stakeholders,” said Ms. Gundersen in a statement issued to RCV News in Lusaka today





She has also urged Zambians residing in South Africa to register on ZamSA Connect, an online platform designed to maintain an updated database of citizens living in the country saying that the system enables the Mission to provide timely information and consular assistance when required.



RCV