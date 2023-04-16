By Veronica Mwale

Ndola -16th April ,2023

OVER 40,000 BAGS OF SMUGGLED MEALIE-MEAL IMPOUNDED ON THE COPPERBELT SO FAR – HON MATAMBO

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has told journalists in Ndola this morning that over 40,000 bags of smuggled mealie-meal have been impounded including vessels,trucks and small cars on the Copperbelt Province so far.

He said the impounded smuggled mealie-meal will be soon sold back to the members of the public after the legal processes have been concluded at an affordable prices.

The Copperbelt Province Minister was speaking this morning in Ndola when he addressed the media on various issues.

He further said Zambia Correctional Service has also jumped on the band- wagon to offload mealie-meal through the intervention of President Hakainde Hichilema over mealie-meal empasse on the Copperbelt Province.

He said with the coming of Zambia Correctional Service, Zambia National Service (ZNS) and the offloading of more than 90,000 metric tonnes of maize to millers by the Zambian government through Food Reserve Agency (FRA) mealie-meal prices is expected to drop on the Copperbelt Province and all milling companies are expected to start producing mealie-meal at full capacity on the Copperbelt Province.

He further appealed to all members of community to be alert and report any suspicious smuggling of mealie-meal.

And speaking as United Party for National Development Copperbelt (UPND) Province Chairman Hon Matambo said compaigns in Chitimukulu Ward by election in Chililabombwe are going on very well with no single incident of violence recorded so far .

He said each party is going about its business and compaigning freely without any disruption or whatsoever in the ward .

The Copperbelt Province UPND strong man declared the party ready adding …that the ruling party will scoop the ward by election which is being contested by Chitimukulu UPND’s aspiring Councellor Mr Solomon Banda.

Earlier in the morning the Copperbelt Province Minister joined Bishop Joe Imakando for the Big Sunday Service at Bread of Life Church International in Ndola on the Copperbelt Province.

Here he reminded the congregants that in the entire planet there is only spiritual and physical battles.

” We can only win physical battles when we first fight in the spirit .” Hon Matambo said.

And delivering a sermon, Bishop Joe Imakando encouraged christians to always look to God for all their problems .

Hon Elisha Matambo was accompanied by his wife Samantha, government and party officials.

CIC PRESS TEAM