Over 5,000 Youths Have Asked For My Guidance On Who To Vote For In 2026 – Representative Of The Youths In Zambia Tiza Mukuka

OVER 5,000 YOUTHS HAVE ASKED FOR MY GUIDANCE ON WHO TO VOTE FOR IN 2026 – TIZA MUKUKA

Youth Alliance Zambia President and Youth advocate Tiza Mukuka says more than 5,000 young people have reached out to him privately seeking his guidance on which presidential candidate to support in the 2026 general elections.

According to Mukuka, the youths have asked him to recommend whether they should vote for President Hakainde Hichilema or Brian Mundubile, and he says he has been providing each of them with careful and specific guidance.

Mukuka added that he has encouraged those he has advised to share his recommendations with their friends and family members, saying he believes this will help more citizens make informed electoral decisions.

He described the trust placed in him by young people as both an honor and a blessing, saying he is grateful that many youths feel comfortable seeking his advice on important national issues.

Mukuka also called on Zambians to remain peaceful and respectful of differing political opinions, urging citizens not to hate one another because they support different candidates.

He further appealed to undecided youths across the country to reach out to him for guidance ahead of the 2026 general elections, saying he is committed to helping fellow young people make informed decisions.