Over 7,000 applicants who were shortlisted by the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA) turned up at Kansenshi combined school in Ndola to sit for the aptitude test.

The applicants are being tested to be selected for 1103 enumerator and supervisor positions in the district for the upcoming 2022 Census of population and housing.

Ndola district Commissioner, Joseph Phiri said the turnout is overwhelming as it shows that there are lot of youths and citizens above 35 years in need of employment.

Mr Phiri said the exercise is one of the ways of empowering youths so that they can acquire something to sustain their livelihoods by the end of the day.

“Government wants youths who are not working to benefit from the Census population exercise and through the money they will get others will be able to start up their own businesses,’’ he said.

He said the exercise is being conducted in a fair manner adding that those who will pass the test with merits will be selected to the next level.

And Gregory Wamunyima one of the applicants says he is hopeful that once selected the money will help sustain him and the family

Wamunyima said participating under the Zambia Statics Agency 2022 census will also add value to his Curriculum virtue (CV) when applying for other positions in future.