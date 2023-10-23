Painful to say it but I told you so. I said this government will run NAPSA down- Alexander Chiteme

Alexander Chiteme wrote;

Painful to say it but I told you so. I said this government will run NAPSA down.

NAPSA has liquidity problems now that all the money has been spent on a non practical political move to gratify a minority population at the expense of a solid pension establishment since time in Memory.

NAPSA now has been forced to cash up on most of its investments locally and we don’t know what is in the offing to its international assets.

In panic NAPSA has advertised most of its land and other assets and properties in key strategic areas a thing only seen under the new dawn Goverment.

What is sad is that most of this expenditure is done without following the constitution of the republic of Zambia which gives the power to the same officials of government, how do we explain the sale of a road for 25 years without the approval of parliament when the law requires a two thirds majority vote for such a decision to be passed. NAPSA is broke! Everything ma Sample nomba.

The new dawn government has dilapidated the constitution with impunity going against their very promises on the rule of law and the up holding of constitutional provisions.

The list of Violations is long and worrisome, it cuts across a very broad spectrum from Appointments to key constitutional appointments in all arms of the government.

Procurement of resources has become increasingly complicated and from a single source. Projects that are meant to help the very poor and vulnerable majority are being slowed down and destroyed, a once vibrant FISP program that was introduced by the MMD government under LPM with the single purpose of food security in the country is almost going into extinction with allocations going from 6 bags to a mada of fertilizer.

Farmers were promised market for soya beans in the spirit of crop diversification but today most small scale farmers including most commercial farmers have the crop and FRA is not buying.