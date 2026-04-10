Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls Israel “Evil” as Tensions Rise



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a strong statement condemning Israel, describing it as “evil” and a threat to humanity amid ongoing regional tensions.





He made the remarks as Middle East conflicts continue to escalate, with renewed diplomatic activity and international debate over civilian casualties and military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.





Pakistan, a nuclear-armed state, has also been described by officials as having played an important role in supporting efforts toward a regional truce through diplomatic engagement in various international forums.





The comments are expected to draw significant diplomatic reactions given the sensitive geopolitical environment.