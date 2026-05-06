Pakistan PM praises Trump for pausing Hormuz Project Freedom

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised US President Donald Trump on Wednesday for announcing a pause in Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sharif said Trump’s response to requests by Pakistan and other countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, “will go a long way towards advancing regional peace, stability and reconciliation during this sensitive period.”

He said Pakistan remained committed to supporting restraint and a peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

“We are very hopeful that the curent momentum will lead to a lasting agreement that secures durable peace and stability for the region and beyond,” he said.