Pakistan says Iran talks made ‘encouraging’ progress

Pakistan’s army said in a statement on Saturday that Field Marshal Asim Munir concluded a “highly productive” visit to Iran, where talks with senior Iranian officials made “encouraging progress” toward a final understanding.

“Negotiations over the last twenty-four hours have resulted in encouraging progress towards a final understanding,” according to the statement, issued after Pakistani army chief and interior minister left Tehran earlier in the day.

“Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir concluded a short but highly productive official visit to Iran,” it said. “Discussions remained focused upon expediting the consultative process underway to support peace and stability in the region.”