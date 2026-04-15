Papa John General Exposed

DEAR MR. MWEWA…You are doing a good job of exposing the fake papa John General.



I was in an accident in 2018, sustained a spinal cord injury and am paraplegic. In 2019 our neighbour, who is a John General follower told my family that her papa can pray for me and I can walk instantly, because I was desperate for healing we thought of giving it try We went to his church in matero behind Melissa.





When you reach his church you are supposed to register, the registration fee was K250 for a one on one session. Mum paid K250 and they told us to buy a case of mineral water 12×15 and 10 bottles of annoiting oil.





I was told to mix the mineral water with my bathing water and to drink the annoiting oil and apply all over my body twice a day. His Church had a 3 day conference I was told to pay K1200 to attend the conference and that he was going to pray for me on the last day of the conference.





The day came that I was told that he was going to pray for me, Mr Nwewa the ushers started avoiding me till around 17hrs mom went to ask that lady who interprets John’ sermons, her name is KUTEMBA, that why is my daughter not prayed for?





My mother told KUTEMBA that I was sick and that I couldn’t sit for too long. “We have been here since Friday and nothing is happening”, Mum was told that the Bishop is resting because his BP is high I will give you my number you should call after 7days, your daughter will be prayed for. a

After 7 days, my mom called.





The senior pastor answered, pastor Agnes. Pastor Agnes said that the bishop said, “In order for you to be prayed for, God said you should buy 250 chairs for the church and 1 chair by then it was K75-80”





It was at this point I realised that I was dealing with a scammer. All those miracles at his church are staged



Lusaka RESIDENT