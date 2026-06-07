Paramount Chief Mpezeni to be buried at Ephendukeni Kraal, not Feni Royal Grave Site



Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV will not be buried at the Feni Ground royal grave site alongside his father and previous Ngoni rulers, the Ngoni Royal Establishment has announced.





The royal establishment says the late traditional leader will instead be laid to rest at his Ephendukeni Kraal in accordance with Ngoni customs and traditions.





Ephendukeni, 6 June – Speaking to the media, Gogo Madzimawe said preparations for the burial site at Ephendukeni were progressing well, with work currently underway to ensure the grave is ready ahead of the funeral of the revered Ngoni monarch.





He explained that the decision follows established Ngoni traditional practices and reflects the customs governing the burial of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV.





Gogo Madzimawe further disclosed that the Ngoni Royal Establishment was working closely with government officials and indunas well versed in Ngoni traditions to ensure a smooth and dignified transition following the chief’s death.





He said all stakeholders involved were committed to preserving the cultural heritage of the Ngoni people while ensuring that funeral arrangements were conducted in line with tradition.





Meanwhile, Chief Mnukwa has praised the government for granting Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV a state funeral.





Chief Mnukwa said the gesture was a recognition of the immense contribution made by the Ngoni Royal Establishment and the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni to Zambia’s development and national unity.





He noted that the state funeral reflected the important role traditional leaders continue to play in the country’s governance, culture and social development.





Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, one of Zambia’s most influential traditional leaders, is being honoured with a state funeral following his death, as the nation joins the Ngoni people in mourning the loss of their ruler.



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