BREAKING: PARANOIA? Kristi Noem says DHS staff "SPIED" on her — claims Elon Musk had to save the day.





“Paranoia strikes deep. Into your life it will creep.” — Stephen Stills/Buffalo Springfield



Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem just dropped a bombshell — and it sounds like something straight out of a political thriller.





During a MAGA podcast appearance, Noem claimed that her own Department of Homeland Security employees planted spyware on her phone and laptop to record her meetings. And who did she credit for uncovering this alleged internal surveillance plot?





Elon Musk.



Noem told podcast host Patrick Bet-David that Musk and his team were “extremely helpful” when she first took office, helping identify software allegedly downloaded by her own staff to spy on her and other political appointees.





“They had downloaded software on my phone and my laptop to spy on me, to record our meetings,” she claimed.





According to Noem, multiple staffers were “brought in, polygraphed, fired.” She also said her office now conducts regular sweeps for listening devices and even discovered a secret file room containing classified documents — now in the hands of attorneys.





If true, these claims point to chaos inside one of the most powerful agencies in the federal government. If not? They raise equally alarming questions about leadership and stability at DHS.





Either way, it’s extraordinary.



The head of Homeland Security — the department tasked with protecting the country from threats — is now saying she needed a billionaire tech mogul to uncover alleged espionage within her own ranks.





And this isn’t happening quietly. It’s unfolding on partisan podcasts, not through formal investigative channels or official reports.





No public evidence has been released. No details about what kind of spyware was allegedly used. No independent confirmation.





But the message is clear: Noem believes she walked into a department riddled with sabotage — and that Musk was the hero who exposed it.





For an agency already plagued by scandal and morale problems, the idea that internal spying was allegedly happening at the highest levels is stunning.





Whether this is whistleblower material or political theater, one thing is certain: America deserves answers when the Secretary of Homeland Security says her own department was spying on her.





Because if DHS can’t secure its own leadership, how exactly is it securing the country?- Occupy Democrats