Parents rain slaps on teacher for slapp!ng their child who pushed him

A video showing the moment parents of a pupil in an Abuja-based school slapped a male teacher, has made the rounds on social media.

The child had informed his parents that his teacher slapped him during school hours. The aggrieved parents immediately visited the school to confront the teacher.

During a meeting with the school management, the teacher claimed the child pushed him twice and as a way of reprimanding him, he gave the child a slap.

Irritated by the teacher’s explanation and action, the father of the child charged towards the teacher and gave him two slaps on the face.

‘’You slapped my boy because he can’t slap you. You slapped my boy thinking you can go scott free?What if I slap you now? Do you know I can actually slap you now? for you to slap my boy!” the father charged as he sl@pped him

The aggrieved mum also charged towards the mum

‘’How dare you slap my child. How dare you?’ What if he had fainted and d!ed? You don’t even know the child’s condition” th angry mum said

The video has received mixed reaction on social media. While some Nigerians applaud the parents for ‘’standing up” for their child, others argue that it was wrong for them to physically ass@ult the teacher.