Pastef Congress: Ousmane Sonko Elected First President



At its first ordinary congress, Pastef-Les Patriotes officially elected Ousmane Sonko as the party’s president. Delegates from Senegal and the diaspora gave unanimous support to the founder, marking a historic milestone for the movement created in 2014.





The election process, overseen by the party’s High Authority for Regulation and Ethics (HAREP), was presented as transparent and democratic. Following a call for candidacies, Sonko’s was the only admissible application.





Grassroots participation was central: all 553 national sections and 36 diaspora branches mandated their delegates to vote for Sonko. A blank ballot option was provided to ensure democratic choice, though none prevailed against the single candidacy.





For activists, Sonko’s election is a symbolic recognition of his leadership, consolidating his role after guiding Pastef through crises and electoral battles. The congress now opens a new chapter in the party’s organizational and political evolution.