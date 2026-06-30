Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Message to South Africa

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has warned against violence and mob action in response to immigration tensions in South Africa, urging citizens to avoid what he called “jungle justice.”

He said, “Don’t destroy your own country while you’re thinking that you’re trying to save it from these immigrants.”

He added that people who try to “ride the tiger” in moments of public anger can end up being consumed by it, warning that a mob is a dangerous force once it is unleashed.

He described mobs as one of the most destructive forces, saying, “A mob is as bad as fire… flood… [it] can destroy a whole city, destroy a whole country.”

While acknowledging that people may have reasons for wanting immigrants to leave, he stressed that “there’s a process, there’s a way to do it,” and insisted that justice must remain within the law.

He further said that even when someone is caught committing wrongdoing, “you don’t start beating him… take him to the law.”

He urged citizens to “prove yourself to be educated, distinguished, wise, and understanding,” emphasizing restraint and lawful conduct.