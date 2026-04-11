Pastor has been charged with  manslaughter in connection with the drowning death of a man during a baptism ceremony

BIRMINGHAM — A 48-year-old pastor has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the drowning death of a man during a baptism ceremony, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced in a statement on Wednesday.





Cheryl Bartley, from Erdington, faces the charge in relation to her role as a pastor during the incident. The charge is linked to the death of 61-year-old Robert Smith, a resident of Brixton in south London, who drowned at an address on Slade Road in Erdington, Birmingham, on October 8, 2023.





Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the CPS’s Special Crime Division, confirmed the authorization of the charges following an investigation by local authorities.





“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings,” McHaffie said. He added that the CPS has worked closely with West Midlands Police throughout their investigation into the fatal incident





The CPS also issued a formal warning to the public regarding the active legal proceedings, urging individuals to refrain from actions that could impact the judicial process. “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” McHaffie stated, emphasizing the defendant’s right to a fair trial.





Bartley is scheduled to make her initial appearance at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 14.