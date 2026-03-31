Patrice Motsepe Said He Was Shocked To See Tunisia FA President As Part of Appeal Committee That Award The Title To Morocco





The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, has admitted that he was shocked to learn that the Tunisian Football Federation President, Moez Ben Tahir Nasri, was part of the CAF Appeals Board that took the decision to strip Senegal of its Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and award it to Morocco.





“When I was informed that one of the people (appeal judges) was the president of one of our football associations, I responded: ‘But come on, what is this?

How did he end up there?… Of course, we must draw lessons from this kind of thing, you know… He [Moez Nasri from Tunisia] shouldn’t have been there! We need more rigour “



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