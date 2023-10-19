Paul Kabuswe Must Explain this new Deal: Jubille Metals have been awarded a contract to process the Mopani Slag- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Paul Kabuswe Must Explain this new Deal

International reports show that Jubille Metals have been awarded a contract to process the Mopani Slags.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Hon. Paul Kabuswe must explain.

Jubilee Metals have already got the Kabwe Slags and have done literally nothing but pollute Kabwe even more with their archaic ways of processing the slag.

Furthermore, they have not undertaken any CSR duties in Kabwe. How then can Government consider them for more sites, especially for Mopani when all they do is just extract minerals from our mines without adding any value to our communities. This is not right. Our mines ought to benefit the people not these useless and failed investors who don’t care about the people.

Below is the full story

Jubilee Metals in JV with Mopani Copper Mines to produce critical minerals

Producers team up to process slag as Zambia targets higher copper output

17 OCTOBER 2023

Metals processing group Jubilee Metals has partnered with struggling Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) in a project seeking to produce copper and cobalt from retreating mining waste.

The joint venture (JV) comes at a critical time for the loss-making state-owned MCM, which is looking for a strategic investor.Sibanye-Stillwater is among the bidders vying for the copper assets, which are seen as critical to the green economy as the world transitions from environmentally damaging fossil fuels.

A successful bidder could be announced any time this month after a delay in finalising the adjudication process.

For London and JSE-listed Jubilee, the JV gives it an opportunity to showcase its ability to retreat waste materials and turn them into assets.

Jubilee and MCM will appoint a special purpose vehicle to facilitate the JV for processing the slag at the MCM facility in Mufulira.

Its mandate could also be expanded to incorporate the treatment of material from tailing dumps and oxide ore sourced from small-scale miners.

The overarching strategy is to extract value from MCM plants under care and maintenance.

Under the targeted JV, Jubilee is exclusively appointed to design, implement and operate the new processing facility with the first right to fund the implementation of the project in collaboration with MCM.

The supervisory board made up representatives from both companies will also be formed to oversee the JV