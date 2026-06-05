PEACE SCIENTIST NOTES SILENCE AHEAD OF ELECTIONS



Peace Scientist Tom Njovu has urged Government and all relevant stakeholders to take a keen interest in the current silence even when campaigns for the 2026 August general election officially kicked off.





Njovu emphasised that Zambia has long been recognised as a peaceful and democratic nation where citizens freely participate in national affairs.





He stressed that it is important to ensure the prevailing environment encourages open dialogue, political participation, and the protection of fundamental freedoms.



Njovu observed that a healthy democracy thrives when citizens feel free to express their views, engage in campaigns, and participate in shaping the future of their country without fear.





He noted that many people have expressed different opinions regarding the current situation and environment as the country heads towards the general elections.



The Peace Scientist explained that, as peace scientists, they observed that what is currently prevailing in the country can best be described as negative peace.





Njovu pointed out that peace is not merely the absence of physical conflict or violence.



He highlighted that peace also includes the freedom of citizens to express themselves without fear, participate in democratic processes, and have access to their basic needs such as food, income, and economic opportunities.





Njovu remarked that at present, many citizens appear hesitant to openly campaign or freely express support for their preferred political candidates.



He cautioned that there is a growing sense of uncertainty among some people regarding whether they can freely exercise their democratic rights without facing consequences.





Njovu observed that while a few individuals have been actively campaigning, many others have remained silent.



He underlined that this silence is noticeable and raises important questions about why people are quiet.





Njovu further noted that many citizens continue to struggle to meet their basic needs.



He explained that concerns about the cost of living, limited disposable income, and economic hardships are affecting daily life for many families.





Njovu remarked that people are in conflict within themselves.



He stated that, as a result, Zambia appears unusually quiet for a nation approaching a major election.





Njovu reflected that there is a sense that the vibrant political engagement and public debate traditionally associated with election periods are not being fully expressed.



RFM