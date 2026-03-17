Pentagon: 5,000 More Troops Deployed as Operation Epic Fury Keeps U.S. Casualties Low





The Department of Defense reported today that since Operation Epic Fury began on February 28, 2026, only 200 American service members have been injured—almost all minor—and over 180 have already returned to active duty.





This remarkably low casualty figure stands despite weeks of intense, precision-guided strikes that have hammered Iranian military bases, missile sites, and nuclear-related facilities in tight coordination with Israel.





In a major reinforcement move, the Pentagon is surging 5,000 additional sailors and Marines from Japan. They are aboard an amphibious assault ship and expected to arrive in the theater within the next 10 days.





The opening week of the campaign alone burned through $11.3 billion in high-end munitions, reflecting the operation’s massive scope and unrelenting pace.





America is striking decisively, spending treasure to protect lives, and pressing forward until the Iranian threat is eliminated.