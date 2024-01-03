People are hungry, angry, and tired of being lied to- Dr Fred M’membe

By Dr Fred M’membe



Indeed, the results are showing: high cost of living, unstable exchange rate, excessive mealie meal prices, drug shortages in hospitals, tribalism, lies, puppetry, and corruption, among many other things.

Ubu bufi bwa pala kwati bulwele bwachifyalilwa. Twapapata chinjeni twambisheniko 2024 nefishinka.

The presidency can not always be about lies and misinformation in the Koswe fashion and style. People are hungry, angry, and tired of being lied to.

Ninshi imwe tamwaka insoni?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party