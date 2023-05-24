People Should Let Me Get Guinness Certification Before Breaking My Record —Hilda Baci

Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has urged people who are seeking to beat her 100-hour record time for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual” to wait until she receives her certificate from Guinness World Record.

The chef made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Tuesday.

Baci broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual with a 100-hour record time, surpassing the current world record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who achieved the feat in 2019 with 87 hours 45 minutes record uninterrupted cooking.

She said, “If people are trying to break the record so soon, it means that I have been able to achieve, if not a little bit, an entire goal and dream.

“So in the normal human sense of it, please they should just wait for me to collect my certificate first. So that they can actually break the record because again people say they want to break Hilda’s record but what that means is, I have to get my approval so that that is actually the record that they are breaking.”

Credit: ChannelsTV