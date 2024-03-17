PF and Ukwa’s Continuous Allegations Against the President Frivolous and Unsustainable

By David Zulu

17th March 2024

A relatively unknown female Member of Parliament, accused President Hakainde Hichilema of dishonesty following his speech at the Third Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly on National Values and Principles.

The opposition-run newspaper ‘Daily Nation’ reported that Mambilima MP, Jean Chisenga, exhibited a ‘rare’ display of frustration by walking out during the Presidential address, only to return and accuse the President of being economical with the truth. As is typical with the PF, no evidence was provided.

The PF and their allies, including self-proclaimed civil rights activist Brebner Changala and scholar Sishuwa ‘Rasputin’ Sishuwa, have vocally and persistently criticized the perceived lack of democratic freedom in Zambia, without offering any comparative analysis to the previous administration. They operate under the belief that a lie, repeated often enough, starts to appear as truth to those who are gullible and uninformed.

The so called protest by MP Jean Chisenga, who could be seen as a figurative daughter to President Hakainde Hichilema, ironically refuted this false narrative of diminishing democratic space in Zambia. Such a demonstration, whether by an individual MP or a group, or even ordinary citizens, challenging a President and surviving state retaliation is unheard of in Africa, unless that country is democratic.

This act inadvertently embarrassed those claiming a reduction in democratic freedoms. In response to what turned into a PR debacle, PF lawyer Makebi Zulu escalated the drama by advising the President against arresting the MP for simply expressing her opinions.

As a lwayer and an immediate former Member of Parliament, Zulu is well aware that a lawmaker cannot be criminally charged for expressing an opinion within Parliament.

Furthermore, unlike during the PF era where the President could order Police to arrest a citizen, it doesn’t happen under President Hichilema’s watch. The statement was evidently an attempt to dramatise and salvage a failing situation, masking the real issues at hand.

The opposition seems to be adrift with their continued focus on the diminishing democratic space and other allegations against President Hichilema.

While in opposition, the President did not promise the PF anything other than accountability for those found misusing public resources.

To the Zambian citizens, he pledged an enhanced Constituency Development Fund for equitable distribution across all constituencies, free education for all school-aged Zambians, meal allowances for students in public colleges and universities, and ensured no child would sit on the floor in schools by the second year of his term.

He also promised employment for unemployed nurses and teachers waiting for years, full payment for Zambian peacekeeping troops, eradication of political violence under his governance, and partial withdrawals from NAPSA for eligible citizens. These have been fulfilled.

According to Jean Chisenga, these promises were all lies!

The PF and UKWA need to clearly articulate their accusations against the President and the alleged shrinking democratic space in Zambia, offering an honest comparison to their governance. Sean Tembo’s new theory that the PF lost power but retained its arrogance succinctly describes the attitude of the former ruling party. They are clearly the loser.