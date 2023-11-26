PF BAHATI MP INTERACTION WITH PRESIDENT HH- Miles Sampa

PF BAHATI MP INTERACTION WITH PRESIDENT HH

25.11.2023

The PF Bahati MP Hon Leevan Chibombwe was today in the company of the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) when he toured a trade school that makes and repairs school desks in his constituency.

Under the rebranded PF leadership, we commend Hon Chibombwe for puting political rivalry aside to advance development agenda of the people of Bahati and Luapula in general.

We alive to the fact that had the PF leadership still been under the recently fallen past clique commonly known as Hijackers, a letter of suspension would have already been printed to Hon Chibombwe for finding himself next to the President of Zambia at a developmental event.

Hon Chibombwe should be assured that no such letter is being drafted under our leadership as have rebranded away from archaic politics of hatred to modern civilized politics of love in diversity under a democratic One Zambia; One Nation.

As the Bible says, there is time for everything. Time for Development agenda for the people and time for Politics for the ruling & opposition. As there is no by election in Bahati, it can only be time for development agenda by all political players for the good of all the people of Bahati constituency.

Welldone Hon Leevan Chibombwe for being a brave MP not fearing threats and intimidation from fallen PF hijackers.

Together We Will

Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

Patriotic Front (PF) President