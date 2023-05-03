PF CADRE WHO THREATENED TO BEAT POLICE OFFICERS WHIPPED AT ECL HOUSE

By CIC

PF CADRE WHO THREATENED TO BEAT POLICE OFFICERS WHIPPED.

A PF cadre who insulted and threatened to beat Police Officers who were conducting a search at Former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been whipped.

A yet to be indetified cadre left his friends who stood a distance away and pointed a finger at officers who were standing observing peace.

It is reported that the said cadre told Police Officers that under PF, they would have been beaten by now for their unprofessional conduct to search Mr. Lungu’s residence or still been transferred in the bush.

He threatened that he has taken note of Police Officer’s faces and the moment PF bounces back in power in 2026, they will be taken to the bush or still lose their jobs.

While pointing a finger at uniformed Police Officers, he insulted and at this stage, the Police had enough to whip him mercilessly.

All his friends started laughing at him instead of saving him from the beatings he was receiving.

Efforts to run away failed as Police grabbed his belt while whipping him.

The cadre managed to break loose and scampered for his safety after several beatings.

To God & Country!