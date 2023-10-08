PF cadres in heated Whatsapp exchanges over Davies Chama’s position on Edgar Lungu

PF cadres in heated Whatsapp exchanges over Chama’s position on Lungu

Maxwell Chongu has attacked PF national chairman Davies Chama of being ungrateful and treacherous over his firm stance that former president Edgar Lungu must forego the presidency.

During heated exchanges in PF Whatsapp groups over the lead story in Daily Revelation’s Friday print edition, headlined, “Lungu is retired, Period! – Chama”, Chongu castigated Chama for being ungrateful over the several powerful positions Lungu appointed him to in government and in the party.

"Mr. Davies Chama's political career from Heritage Party to PF finished immediately SATA died. Guy Scott appointed him SG after forcibly grabbing it from ECL, he…