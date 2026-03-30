‎PF can even participate through an independent presidential candidate – Mukandila



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‎By Mubanga Mubanga

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‎PF secretary general Celestine Mukandila says President Hakainde Hichilema must not think he has won by keeping the PF in the courts because the Zambian people have already decided to vote him out of government.



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‎On Friday, the High Court ruled that the convention that elected Miles Sampa as president of the PF in 2023 was legally valid.



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‎In an interview with Daily Revelation on Saturday, Mukandila said the PF was going to participate in the August 13th general elections using the special purpose vehicle the same way they have

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pf-can-even-participate-through-an-independent-presidential-candidate-mukandila/