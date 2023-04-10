PF Declares The Critical Shortage And High Cost Of Mealie Meal A National Disaster

PF TO DECLARE A NATIONAL DISASTER

I wish to inform the nation that I have today, Saturday 8 April 2023 decided to call for an emergency Central Committee meeting to deliberate and DECLARE the critical shortage and high cost of mealie meal and other essential goods and commodities a NATIONAL DISASTER.

The shortage and high cost of mealie meal and other essential goods and services is posing serious national security risks and it is reckless of the highest order and irresponsible for President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government to ignore the seriousness of the situation on the ground.

As the biggest Opposition and a former ruling party, we have a solemn duty and responsibility to hold this Government accountable and ensure that they deliver the many promises they made to the Zambian people among them cheap mealie meal and better standards of living. It will be immoral and a betrayal of the Zambian people for the Patriotic Front, with all its experience and excellent record in governance to standby and watch and allow this amateur and incompetent Government to continue subjecting our people to hunger and starvation. THIS IS NOT WHAT THEY PROMISED THE ZAMBIANS. THIS IS DECEIT!

Zambians cannot wait in hunger and destitution for a globe trotting President to take care of their immediate needs. The man has no clue and honestly speaking, he simply doesn’t care about the plight of our people therefore as a responsible Opposition we must step in and help the suffering masses.

This level of irresponsibility, recklessness and sheer incompetence is unprecedented in the history of this country and those of us in the Patriotic Front can no longer sit by and watch this degradation and dehumanisation of our people.

We consistently cautioned the Government against unregulated exportation of maize but with their usual know-it-all attitude, they defied our sound advice.

Now our strategic maize reserves are depleted and with the expected low yield that has been caused by the same Government’s failure to distribute adequate fertiliser on time, the hunger situation in Zambia will only get worse.

Zambians needs to be rescued from this malaise, hence my call for an urgent Central Committee meeting of the Patriotic Front to declare the shortage and high cost of mealie meal in the country, a NATIONAL DISASTER. This will allow the international community and our cooperating partners to give us assistance to avert hunger and starvation for our people.

IT IS IMPORTANT FOR THE PF BECAUSE THEY WILL SURELY BLAME THE PF FOR THIS CRISIS AS THEY HAVE BLAMED THE PF CONSISTENTLY FOR THEIR FAILURES!

AND WE HEREBY TAKE FULL RESPONSIBILITY AND THAT IS WHY WE ARE TAKING THIS ACTION AND GIVE PRESIDENT HH TO CONTINUE WITH WHAT HE KNOWS BEST! ENDLESS TRAVELS!

Issued by;

Hon Nickson Chilangwa.

Deputy Secretary General

Patriotic Front