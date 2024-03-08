PF GOVERNMENT ALLOCATED MUNYAULE MARKET LAND TO DEVELOPER IN 2016 FOR ULTRA-MODERN MARKET CONSTRUCTION; THE SAME PF IN NEW JACKETS(SP) ARE PLAYING PROPAGANDA OVER THE SAME MARKET .

By Mark Simuuwe

We have followed with interest the propaganda happenings by PF members nicknamed themselves, ‘ Socialist Party’ over MUNYAULE Market, and wish to give details about the matter .

In 2016 , the land commonly known as MUNYAULE Market was allocated to a developer to construct an ultra-modern Market by the PF government , today called ‘Socialist Party’ , who now want to pretend to be responsible in the eyes of the grieving marketeers by arm-twisting the media to believing that the developer was given land rights under the UPND government .

It should be pointed out that when it was time to develop the area ,notices were issued to traders and meetings with traders were held with local authorities including the area councilor ; The last notice expired on 29th February , 2024 .

Once the Ultra-modern Market is complete , the developer committed in writing , to prioritize the affected marketeers for trading spaces .

Arising from this development , citizens should know that the local authorities have allocated alternative trading spaces to traders at DH Market , Soweto Market and Simon Mwewa lane Market .

Some Marketeers opted not to relocate to alternative places .

We , therefore, wish to urge citizens and the media not to pick propaganda stories from those in opposition , who deliberately want to pretend not to have details about the background of MUNYAULE market for political aggrandizement.

We are very much aware that , the PF members who include all those in Socialist Party and UKA made this decision, and today want to insult the very citizens they resolved to remove from the area after they allocated the said piece of land to a developer.

They are now shamelessly planting propaganda by cheating citizens that they love them and that is why they kept MUNYAULE market in the state it was , yet they are the ones who decided to allocate the piece of land to the developer.

The only evidence of ownership of land in Zambia is a title deed and so our colleagues allocated the said piece of land in 2016.

We also wish urge the media to do some investigative journalism by doing a search at Ministry of Lands at Deeds and registry office so that the nation can be well-informed on the time the developer was given a piece of land in question.

Further , the media may also engage the Ministry of Local government for official and credible source of information to avoid being caught up in malicious publications from the opposition.