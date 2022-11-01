PF IS BIGGER THAN KAMBWILI, THE K200, 000 IS NON REFUNDABLE AND MCC WILL DECIDE THE NEXT PF LEADER SAYS ANTONIO MWANZA

PF Media Director ANTONIO MWANZA has lambasted PF hopeful Chishimba Kambwili’s supporters who have expressed displeasure with the turn of events that the PF leader will be semantically be appointed by the PF MCC.

ANTONIO Mwanza has announced that the paying of PF K200, 000 by any member is not a guarantee for such a one to accepted by the party top governing body called MCC.

Mwanza says the party’s MCC will either decline or accept some of those qualifications adding that no one is above the party top leadership.

He says those who paid K200, 000 must not cheat themselves as having been expressly accepted and allowed by the PF top leadership to go flat out and scavenge for votes from party structures.

And Mwanza has called on Chishimba Kambwili and all those who paid K200, 000 as bid to be PF leaders to control their adrenaline as most of them if not all may not be accepted by the top party governing body.

Meanwhile Mwanza has disclosed that soon the party Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa will issue instructions that no one should start campaigning to party structures.

He charges that campaigns to party structures will only be allowed to those who the top party leadership would have accepted.

“The K200, 000 is non refundable bwana and wina azafela mboro yashamwali because when you pay K200, 000, the MCC has powers to either reject or accept your party leadership bid and so, no one is bigger than the party, ” said Mwanza.