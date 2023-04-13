PF IS NOTHING BUT A DISEASE OF WHICH IT WANTS TO PRETEND TO BE A CURE TODAY- Mupishi Jones

PF IS NOTHING BUT A DISEASE OF WHICH IT WANTS TO PRETEND TO BE A CURE TODAY

Authored By Mupishi Jones

We know PF inside out.We know it’s true character.We knew how far it went to try and keep power by whatever means hook,crook, bible or a combination of all.To them, elections were a contest of life and death.To them,it was only the PF,these other contenders were mischievous, outlaws to be eliminated.Despite their protestations,PF had no agenda to seriously address the root causes of our economy’s misfunctionarities.To them,decisions whether on matters of economic growth, enhancement of our democratic space, religion or social,were all based on the next election date and not the future generation of this country.They were putting up a facade of Dutch courage but too weak to make bold decisions with long term benefits.They would rather give their cadres and supporters fish in a “tantameni” fashion unlike teaching them how to catch fish, because in their own warped thinking, teaching your own citizens had long term benefits inimical to their short term political agenda.It was not within the PF to introduce radical policies that have sustainable economic benefits beyond their political term.To them their preoccupation was holding on to power by weakening their political opponents by whatever means.One of their favorite strategies was political violence against their political opponents.When you hear them say “Alebwelelapo”, just know that they are coming back to accomplish one agenda…..never leave an enemy behind.



They had to raise an army out of their empoverished and illiterate youths from the streets and indoctrinated them into believing that their survival lies,if need be, in dying for the PF to remain in power.They encouraged these cadres to display thuggery behavior in public.The PF militarized their cadres to an extent where these innocent cadres felt they were more powerful than state security wings.They were calling themselves “commanders”.



These were national leaders who were selectively distributing public resources to areas politically favorable to them and called them “their strongholds or bedrooms”. Other tribes were totally excluded from being members of cabinet.



The PF had no time for strategical thinking about the future of this country.They were living for today and not tomorrow.Just look at how they were scrumbling for land even in restricted and reserved areas,the way they were looting the treasury through inflated contract sums and in some cases supplying “air” instead of goods, works or services.The way the PF administration was behaving one would think they were the last surviving generation.



What PF will not tell you is that,they were getting resources meant to go towards free education to subsidize fuel pump price, taking resources meant for local communities through CDF and started paying themselves through dubious government contracts.



The PF created a balloon economy built on quick sand.The economic disfunctionalities we’re witnessing today are a result of long standing festering wounds of the PF’s myopic economic policies of “tantameni ” anchored on the principles of eating today and let tomorrow take care of itself.

The PF is tantamount to a disease of which it wants to pretend to be the cure.

I submit

Mupishi Jones