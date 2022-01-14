PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) LEADERSHIP EXHIBITING THEIR CHILDISH, IGNORANT AND ARROGANT BEHAVIOR EVEN WHEN THEY ARE FINISHED

Even after losing power with a very big margin the PF leadership still can’t be ashamed to openly criticize the New Dawn Goverment because to them shame is what they believe in.

We thank you Mr President for the freedom of speech because those who do not understand what this means are now openly showing their foolishness in public by speaking out loud, without substance and credible criticism.

The PF government who are parading up today at Radio and TV stations to criticize what this new dawn Goverment is doing should bear in mind that it is bearly five months ago when they were in government looting this country and Zambians have not forgotten. They have become too arrogant even when they know they looted this country with impunity so they should be ashamed.

They are busy parading in front of cameras, going to media houses seeking empathy and sympathy from Zambians now when during their time they never allowed such freedom of Media coverage. Shame on them!

PF Leadership should start by rebranding their brains because that PF type of politics is officially long gone!* All those leaders that are lining up to criticize the government luck credibility, Our advise to them is that they should sit down, pick up a pen and paper to take notes as they learn from the President.

By Susan Kuken’a Ching’embu*

Deputy National Information and publicity Secretary* (Youth wing)