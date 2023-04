PF LEAKED CABINET FOR 2026 TO 2031.

Some PF Senior Members have deliberately leaked Edgar Lungu – Mundubile Cabinet to several PF WhatsApp Groups. The motive of this high class leakage is not known. This document was prepared in March before Mumbi Phiri was released from prison and one wonders how PF thieves knew that Mumbi Phiri will be released. This shows that PF is still very much connected to all government departments including courts. No wonder yesterday you saw Chilufya Tayali with alot of government papers he got from PF members working in government and claimed it’s the Egyptian Government that gave him. So because they have seen that President HH is a clueless leader, the thieves have now regrouped and prepared a cabinet as they are sure that they are bouncing back in 2026 to come and continue stealing from Zambians.

WELL HERE IS THE CABINET WHICH IS CURRENTLY TRENDING IN MOST PF WHATSAPP GROUPS.

Date: 6th March 2023 – Monday

FROM 2026 TO 2031

Highly Confidential

.

SHADOW CABINET FOR AUGUST 2026 (PREPARED BY HON MUNDUBILE IN CONSULTATION WITH OUR FATHER HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU)

.

1. REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT: HIS EXCELLENCY BRIAN MUNDUBILE

2. VICE PRESIDENT (RUNNING MATE) HER HONOUR MADAM JOSEPHINE MUMBI PHIRI

3. MINISTER OF DEFENCE: HON. STEPHEN KAMPYONGO MP

4. MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS: HON. GIVEN LUBINDA MP (Nominated)



5. MINISTER OF HIGHER EDUCATION: HON. NICKSON CHILANGWA, MP

6. MINSTER OF GENERAL EDUCATION: HON. DR. JOBBICKS KALUMBA (Nominated)

7. MINISTER OF HEALTH: DR CHITALU CHILUFYA MP

8. MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT: HON. BOWMAN LUSAMBO MP

9. MINISTER OF JUSTICE: HON. TASILA LUNGU MP

10. MINISTER OF MINES: HON. JOE MALANJI MP

11. MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE AND LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT: HON. Prof. NKANDU LUO MP (Nominated)

12. MINISTER OF INFORMATION (Chief Government Spokesperson): HON. CHILUFYA TAYALI MP (Nominated)

13. MINISTER OF A COMMERCE AND TRADE: HON. EDITH NAWAKWI (Nominated)

14. MINISTER OF FINANCE: HON. SEAN TEMBO MP (Nominated)

15. MINISTER OF WORKS AND SUPPLY: HON. JEAN CHISENGA, MP

16. MINISTER OF GENDER AND RELIGIOUS: REV. MABLE P. NAKAMBA MP (Nominated)

17. MINISTER OF LABOUR: HON. RONALD CHITOTELA, MP

18. MINISTER OF TOURISM, WILDLIFE AND HERITAG: HON. IRIS KAINGU MP

19. MINISTER OF YOUTH AND SPORTS: HON MUNIR ZULU MP

20. MINISTER OF COMMUNITY AND DEVELOPMENT: HON. KAMPAMBA MULENGA, MP



21. MINISTER OF TECHNOLOGY: HON. FRANCIS KAPYANGA, MP

22. MINISTER OF WATER AND NATURAL RESOURCES: HON. BRIAN HAPUNDA MP

23. MINISTER OF TRANSPORT: HON. ACKLEO BANDA , MP

24. MINISTER OF NATURAL DISASTERS: HON. PAUL CHALA, MP

25. MINISTER OF ENVIRONMENT, FORESTRY AND SOCIAL PROTECTION: HON. RAPHEAL NAKACHINDA. MP (Nominated)

26. MINISTER OF LANDS, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT: HON. SABOI IMBOELA. MP (Nominated)

.

PROVINCIAL MINISTERS:

1. LUSAKA PROVINCE: HON. MILES SAMPA , MP

2. COPPERBELT PROVINCE: HON. PHILIMON TWASA, MP

3. SOUTHERN : PROVINCE HON. CHRISTOPHER SHAKAFUSWA, MP



4. CENTRAL PROVINCE: HON. CHRISTOPHER CHIBUYE, MP

5. EASTERN : PROVINCE HON. MAUREEN MABONGA, MP

6. NOTHERN PROVINCE: HON. SIBONGILE MWAMBA, MP

7. MUCHINGA PROVINCE: HON. LUKA SIMUMBA. MP

8. LUAPULA PROVINCE: HON. PAUL CHANDA, MP (Nominated)



9. NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE: HON. LEEVAN CHIBOMBWE, MP

10. WESTERN PROVINCE: HON. CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE, MP

.

TOP 4 PARTY STRUCTURES

1. PARTY SECRETARY GENERAL: DR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI

2. DEPUTY PARTY SECRETARY GENERAL: ANTONIO MWANZA

3. PARTY MEDIA DIRECTOR: DR. PETHIAS CHILUFYA

4. DEPUTY PARTY MEDIA DIRECTOR: ETHEL PHIR