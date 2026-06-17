PF PAMODZI ALLIANCE DEFENDS MUNDUBILE, SAYS VOTERS SHOULD FOCUS ON FUTURE PLANS



The PF Pamodzi Alliance has pushed back against criticism directed at its presidential candidate Brian Mundubile over his previous role in government, arguing that Zambia’s democracy should allow experienced leaders to present new solutions and be judged on their vision for the future.





In a statement issued by PF Pamodzi Alliance Chairperson for Information and Publicity Ephraim Shakafuswa, the alliance said political debates ahead of the 2026 General Election should focus on what leaders intend to deliver rather than solely on where they served in the past.





Shakafuswa argued that applying a standard that disqualifies anyone who previously held public office from proposing change would effectively exclude former ministers, Members of Parliament, civil servants and other public officials from participating in national leadership.





“The real question is not simply where someone was. The question is what they learned, what they would do differently and what they can deliver now,” he said.





The PF Pamodzi Alliance acknowledged that Zambia has faced economic challenges over the years, including debt pressures, energy shortages and broader economic difficulties. However, the alliance maintained that such challenges cannot be attributed to a single administration alone.





Shakafuswa further challenged the current administration to demonstrate how its reforms have translated into improved living standards for ordinary citizens, questioning whether young people are finding jobs, businesses are operating under better conditions and households are experiencing meaningful economic relief.





According to the alliance, economic success should be measured by the impact policies have on people’s daily lives rather than by investment announcements, conferences or policy commitments alone.





The statement also addressed industrialisation, arguing that economic transformation requires reliable and affordable energy, access to finance, predictable taxation, skilled labour and stronger participation of local businesses in key sectors such as mining and manufacturing.





Shakafuswa said future governments should be judged on their ability to create opportunities for citizens and deliver tangible economic benefits across communities.





As political parties intensify preparations for the 2026 elections, the PF Pamodzi Alliance says voters will ultimately decide based on which leaders present the clearest vision and most practical solutions for Zambia’s future.





The alliance maintains that while political records remain important, voters will place greater emphasis on leadership capacity and the ability to deliver results in the years ahead.



©️ Kumwesu | 17, 2026